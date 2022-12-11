0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 10:57

Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time

Story Code : 1029614
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
“In 2023, we will start the construction of the Century of Turkey and pave the way to the youth with the strength we will get from the support we have asked for the last time on our behalf from the nation,” Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Samsun, implying that this is the last time he will put forward his candidacy for the presidency, according to Duvar English.

“A person who has been ruling the country for so many years, of course, may have shortcomings and mistakes. The biggest problem of the old Turkey was that those, to who the nation gave authority, were not being held accountable. We do this accounting on our own, without leaving it to anyone else,” he added.

Criticizing the appointment of American economist Jeremy Rifkin as main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Erdogan said, “We have not (ruled) with such imported consultants, you (the people) are enough.”
