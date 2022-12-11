0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 11:01

Thousands of 'Warm Banks' Set Up across UK as Cost of Living Crisis Deepens

Thousands of
Operated by local authorities and charities, the areas provide a safe and warm environment for people who are trying to make ends meet, as the bone-shivering cold sees temperatures dropping to as low as -10 degree Celsius.

“We’re all struggling with everything – gas, electricity, food. Until a year ago I could get by on benefits,” said Nora, a jobless woman in her 50s, who regularly visits a warming center.

Retired Brian, 65, said his energy bill has tripled from £80 a month. At home, he wears a dressing gown over his clothes and a sleeping bag.

The public warming spaces also set-up in churches and libraries, come in different shapes and sizes, and some of them also provide food, hot drinks and internet access.

Daniel Andrews, Partnership Manager at Wandsworth Libraries, said that since becoming a warm bank, the site had recorded an increase in visitors.

A parent at Wandsworth Library told The National they were visiting with their child to keep warm.

“We are here because outside is very cold and there is no space where you can stay with a little child,” she said.

Warm Welcome, a campaign group offering people warm spaces in their local areas, says that they are “determined” to equip and support thousands of “free, warm, and welcoming spaces in communities across the UK.”

David Barclay, Manager of the Warm Welcome campaign, called it "unacceptable" that people are being forced to decide whether to heat their homes or eat.

Many UK organizations have cautioned that thousands of people with low incomes are at risk during the extreme low temperatures hitting the UK, as average energy bills are twice as higher than they were this time last year.
