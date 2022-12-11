Four Daesh Militants Killed near Pakistan Border with Afghanistan

Islam Times - Pakistan announced on Saturday that its counterterrorism units had killed 4 Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in a remote mountainous area near the Afghan border.

The terrorists were connected to the regional branch of the Daesh group and reached the remote North Waziristan border region from Afghanistan, according to Pakistan's provincial counterterrorism unit, according to Afghan Khaama press.The statement said the Daesh terrorists were killed in an armed conflict that ensued following the Pakistani security forces' operation.The agency has named the four Daesh terrorists who were killed as Mohammad Dawood, Mohammad Yaqub, Abdullah Khan Gul, and Mohammad Laeeq Sardar Piyawuddin. According to reports, they planned to launch bombing assaults from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.Daesh has increased its regional terrorist activities since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year as the US and its NATO allies withdrew forces after almost 20 years.The Pakistani embassy in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was targeted last week, after which Daesh claimed responsibility.Officials in Islamabad said that while Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani survived unharmed, his Pakistani security guard was wounded in the chest.