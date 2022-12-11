0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 21:06

Medvedev Says Enemy Entrenched Global Wide, Russia Boosting Production of Powerful Weapons


"Our enemy is entrenched in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and a whole number of other places that have sworn allegiance to today’s Nazis," he said.

"That is why we are boosting the production of the most powerful means of destruction, including those based on new principles," he added, TASS reported.

The commentary was addressed to Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov who said on Saturday that Ukraine’s enemy was on the territory from the adjoined Donbass republics to Vladivostok.
