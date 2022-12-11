0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 21:54

Ukraine’s Port of Odessa Offline after Russian Drone Strike: Minister

Story Code : 1029670
Ukraine’s Port of Odessa Offline after Russian Drone Strike: Minister
Mykola Solsky told Reuters in a phone call that the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk are partially operating, saying the latter is now operating at about 80% of capacity.

Solsky went on to say Odessa is not operating at the moment since the power generators had not been switched on yet. “There are problems, but none of the traders are talking about any suspension of shipments. Ports use alternative energy sources.”

On Saturday, Russia hit two energy facilities in Odessa, leaving all non-critical infrastructures without power.

Odessa’s mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote in a post on Facebook, “Due to the scale of the damage, all users in Odessa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said in a video address late on Saturday that more than 1.5 million people in the southern region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit the energy facilities.

Regional authorities said electricity for the city’s population will be restored “in the coming days,” while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
10 December 2022
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
9 December 2022
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022