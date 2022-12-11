0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 21:56

Japan MP in Taiwan Says ‘China Threat’ Needs More Military Spending

Story Code : 1029672
Japan MP in Taiwan Says ‘China Threat’ Needs More Military Spending
Koichi Hagiuda, a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and a former industry minister, said on Sunday during a visit to Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) that the “grim reality” of the threat called for more military spending.

It is a "grim reality" that we feel the necessity for arming in order to defend ourselves against a possible military threat from China or North Korea, Hagiuda said.  

Hagiuda also pointed to what he claimed was China’s massive increase in its military spending, as well as North Korean missile tests, as reasons to increase Japan's military budget.

"China has, over the past 30 years, increased military spending by close to 40 times. North Korea has this year conducted missile launches in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions with unprecedented frequency. In the face of this grim reality, half measures in response have absolutely no meaning," he argued.

In the meantime, Tokyo is preparing its 2023 budget. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already announced plans to increase the military budget to an amount equivalent to 2 percent of gross domestic product within five years, from 1 percent now.

That would take Japan’s annual defense budget to more than 11 trillion yen (US$80.55 billion) from 5.4 trillion yen currently, giving the country the world’s third-largest military budget after the United States and China at their current levels.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
10 December 2022
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
9 December 2022
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022