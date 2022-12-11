Japan MP in Taiwan Says ‘China Threat’ Needs More Military Spending

Islam Times - A Japanese lawmaker has said that Tokyo needs to increase its military spending to arm its forces against the threat posed by China.

Koichi Hagiuda, a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and a former industry minister, said on Sunday during a visit to Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) that the “grim reality” of the threat called for more military spending.It is a "grim reality" that we feel the necessity for arming in order to defend ourselves against a possible military threat from China or North Korea, Hagiuda said.Hagiuda also pointed to what he claimed was China’s massive increase in its military spending, as well as North Korean missile tests, as reasons to increase Japan's military budget."China has, over the past 30 years, increased military spending by close to 40 times. North Korea has this year conducted missile launches in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions with unprecedented frequency. In the face of this grim reality, half measures in response have absolutely no meaning," he argued.In the meantime, Tokyo is preparing its 2023 budget. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already announced plans to increase the military budget to an amount equivalent to 2 percent of gross domestic product within five years, from 1 percent now.That would take Japan’s annual defense budget to more than 11 trillion yen (US$80.55 billion) from 5.4 trillion yen currently, giving the country the world’s third-largest military budget after the United States and China at their current levels.