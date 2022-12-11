0
Sunday 11 December 2022 - 21:59

New Zealand Announces Sanctions on Iran in Support of Rioters

Story Code : 1029675
New Zealand Announces Sanctions on Iran in Support of Rioters
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced a travel ban on 22 Iranian security officials for alleged human rights violations during the recent riots which were orchestrated by the Western countries in some Iranian cities. 

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: The Path of Martyrs Is the Only Way to Achieve Freedom
10 December 2022
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
Military Option on Table Against All-out Blockade on Yemen: Deputy PM
9 December 2022
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
US House Overwhelmingly Approves Bill Backing Record Military Spending
9 December 2022
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
Netanyahu Asks Mandate Extension to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
9 December 2022
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp
8 December 2022
Putin: Russia
Putin: Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine Could Take a Long Time
8 December 2022
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
Chemical Weapons Probes Can Expose Western Plots against Syria
8 December 2022