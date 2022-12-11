Saudi FM Reiterates False Accusations against Iran

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister repeated the false accusations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program, warning against not reaching an agreement with Iran on its program.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's Persian Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to acquire alleged nuclear weapons.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview on Sunday “We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security.”He called for a "stronger" deal with Iran than the JCPOA, from which Iran still has not withdrawn despite all the violations of the other parties.“The signs right now are not very positive, unfortunately,” Prince Faisal said about concluding Vienna talks.Iran says its nuclear technology is solely for peaceful purposes and blames the Western countries led by the United States for the stalled Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.In the latest relevant remarks on the talks, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Tehran is ready to conclude the Vienna talks and reach a durable and strong agreement if the Western countries are ready to remove the sanctions and guarantee Iran's interests.Needless to say, Iran is still cooperating with the IAEA on its nuclear program.