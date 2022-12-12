US President Holds Phone Call with Ukrainian Leader Zelensky: White House

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden held a telephone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday discussing American support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House stated. "He (Biden) reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance…"

"President Biden highlighted how the US is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the statement.

The White House added in its statement commenting on the US president’s telephone call with Zelensky: "President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid..."

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the "Donbass republics" for assistance he had decided to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

