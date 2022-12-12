Pro-Palestinian Activists Break into ‘Israel’-affiliated Weapons Factory in Wales

Islam Times - Pro-Palestinian activists broke into an American-owned weapons factory in Wales this week, local media reported.

Members of Palestine Action used sledgehammers to smash their way into Teledyne Labtech on Dec. 9 where they destroyed computers, while also splashing red paint on the outside of the building.The group’s representatives said the action was carried out to protest the firm's reported involvement in supplying military hardware to the ‘Israeli’ entity used in its occupation of the Palestinian Territories.A local police statement said a "large number" of officers were called to the site to respond to the protest, adding that two people were arrested."Palestine Action vows to continue this action for as long as possible to stop the manufacture or shipment of ‘Israel's’ drone technologies and military gear," the group said in a statement issued on its website.Teledyne Technologies, and its subsidiary E2V Technologies, hold weapons export licenses for both ‘Israel’ and India, where their surveillance and targeting systems are used in the repression and killing of Palestinian and Kashmiri civilians, according to the statement."Teledyne produces image sensors for military applications, as well as high-resolution surveillance technology for ‘Israel's’ illegal apartheid wall. ‘Israel's’ armed drone fleet, deployed in successive assaults on Gaza since the 51-day attack in 2014, are also outfitted with Teledyne targeting systems, which enables the Tel Aviv regime to precision target children and schools.”"Teledyne Technologies' products are therefore directly attributable to the surveillance and murder of thousands of Palestinians," it added.