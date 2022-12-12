16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have shot dead a Palestinian child during a raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 16-year-old Jana Essam Zakarneh was shot dead in the overnight raid on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.Local sources said the child was targeted by an ‘Israeli’ sniper while she was on the roof of her home.The Zionist forces also kidnapped three Palestinians during the raid.The attack sparked “fierce” clashes between ‘Israeli’ occupation troops and Palestinian fighters, with the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, saying resistance fighters launched “a heavy barrage of bullets and explosive devices” at the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the area of Albayadr in the eastern neighborhood.The Palestinian Health Ministry said the clashes left a Palestinian man injured, while the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medical staff dealt with three injuries.‘Israeli’ occupation forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.Over 210 Palestinian have been martyred at the hands of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.Local and international rights groups have condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have also become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.However, ‘Israeli’ authorities rarely prosecute settlers and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.