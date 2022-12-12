0
Monday 12 December 2022 - 21:22

Termination of Diplomatic Relations Not in Interests of Moscow, London: Envoy

Story Code : 1029845
"A severance of diplomatic relations is an extreme measure, which leaves arms dealings only," he said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily.

"In my opinion, this is currently not in the interests of London and in our (Russian) interests," he added,  TASS reported.

Kelin noted that relations between the two countries started deteriorating in 2018 following the Skripals case, but business, humanitarian and economic interaction remained. However, only bilateral diplomatic relations were the only to remain after February 24, according to the ambassador.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

In response to Russia’s decision, the West began to impose numerous large-scale sanctions on Russia stage by stage. Along with this move, Western countries began to supply weapons and military equipment worth billions of US dollars to Ukraine. 
