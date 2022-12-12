Islam Times - The leadership of “Israeli” security establishment is disturbed by the decrease in conscription into the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF], which indicates that most youngsters in 2050 will not serve in the IOF or volunteer for what the entity calls the “national service”, according to "Israel" Hayom.

This comes as the discussion regarding the issue of equal burdens between the “Israeli” entity’s secular and religious has been renewed.According to data provided by the security establishment in recent weeks, only 41% will enlist in the IOF in 2050, 6.3% will serve in the “national service” and 52.3% of young people under the age of 18 will not serve in the IOF or the “national service”.This problem is further exacerbated when the numbers of draft evaders are included. Dozens are said to have evaded conscription and the draft-dodging trend has increased in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In recent years, the IOF has acknowledged a significant shortage of manpower, particularly in technology units.