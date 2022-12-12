Islam Times - Russia has to pay for the reconstruction of war-ravaged Ukraine, Polish President said on Monday in the latest reaction to Russia's special military operations in Ukraine.

"Russia has an obligation to carry out this reconstruction and I believe that the international community will force the Russian state to bear the costs," Andrzej Duda said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.It is in fact "an important duty of the international community" to force Russia to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, he added.On Dec.1, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that he plans to discuss with his counterparts any available legal means to ensure Russia pays for the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.Speaking at the start of this year's two-day ministerial conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the central Polish city of Lodz, Borrell said, "We will explore all legal possibilities to make sure that Russia will pay for the destruction it's causing in Ukraine."He recalled that the EU has frozen Russian assets worth nearly €20 billion ($21 billion) and that Western sanctions have also led to the freezing of €300 billion ($312 billion) of foreign exchange reserves of the Russian central bank around the world.