Kiev Provided No Proof of Russia Using Iranian Drones: Defense Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Ukraine has provided no proof of using Iranian drones by Russia.

Ukraine didn't show any documents that would prove the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the war during the meeting of Ukrainian and Iranian experts, the minister said.The issue is not important and cannot be followed up because many of the remarks are based on unfounded rumors, Ashtiani added.Iran and Russia have long been cooperating in the military field, but have never interacted on the issue of drone supply during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Iranian minister emphasized.The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.In November, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations requested a joint expert meeting with Kiev on the issue of alleged supplies of Iranian drones to Russia to be used for strikes against Ukrainian targets.Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.