0
Tuesday 13 December 2022 - 10:27

Six Dead in Shooting at Remote Australian Property

Story Code : 1029922
Six Dead in Shooting at Remote Australian Property
Police said they had been searching for a missing person in Wieambilla - 270km west of Brisbane, Queensland - when they were fired upon.

After a lengthy siege, three suspects were fatally shot by police. The motive remains unclear, authorities said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "heartbreaking day" for Australia.

Four police officers - who are armed in Australia - initially went to the property on Monday afternoon local time, after a request from New South Wales police.

Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot dead as they approached the property. Another officer suffered a "bullet graze" and the fourth escaped without physical injury, police said.

A neighbor, 58-year-old Alan Dare, was killed by the suspects after going to the property to investigate.

The siege involved "many weapons" and continued for hours, before the suspects - two men and a woman - were shot by specially trained officers, authorities said.

One was identified as Nathaniel Train, 46, a former school principal and the missing person police had been sent to check on.

The others were his brother Gareth Train, 47, and Gareth's wife Stacey Train, 45, who co-owned the property.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the attack as an "unimaginable tragedy" and the force's largest loss of life in a single incident in many years.

The deaths will be investigated by the coroner and the police response will be examined by the force's ethical standards command, in line with standard practice.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022