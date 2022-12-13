Six Dead in Shooting at Remote Australian Property

Islam Times - Six people, including two police officers, have been shot dead after a suspected ambush at a remote Australian property.

Police said they had been searching for a missing person in Wieambilla - 270km west of Brisbane, Queensland - when they were fired upon.After a lengthy siege, three suspects were fatally shot by police. The motive remains unclear, authorities said.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "heartbreaking day" for Australia.Four police officers - who are armed in Australia - initially went to the property on Monday afternoon local time, after a request from New South Wales police.Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot dead as they approached the property. Another officer suffered a "bullet graze" and the fourth escaped without physical injury, police said.A neighbor, 58-year-old Alan Dare, was killed by the suspects after going to the property to investigate.The siege involved "many weapons" and continued for hours, before the suspects - two men and a woman - were shot by specially trained officers, authorities said.One was identified as Nathaniel Train, 46, a former school principal and the missing person police had been sent to check on.The others were his brother Gareth Train, 47, and Gareth's wife Stacey Train, 45, who co-owned the property.Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the attack as an "unimaginable tragedy" and the force's largest loss of life in a single incident in many years.The deaths will be investigated by the coroner and the police response will be examined by the force's ethical standards command, in line with standard practice.