0
Tuesday 13 December 2022 - 11:00

China Vows Response to Latest US Sanctions

Story Code : 1029927
China Vows Response to Latest US Sanctions
Asked about the latest round of sanctions imposed last Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the move “grossly interferes” in his country’s affairs and “gravely undermines” relations with the US, adding that China would take “effective and resolute measures” in response.

“The US imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials under domestic law and the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Tibet,” he told reporters on Monday. “Affairs related to Tibet are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any other country.”

“The US has no right to impose unwarranted sanctions against other countries and is in no position to act as a ‘world policeman.’ We urge the US to withdraw its so-called sanctions immediately,” the spokesman added.

The US Treasury announced a wave of new sanctions against 40 people in nine countries last week to mark ‘International Human Rights Day’, including current and former officials in North Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Iran, Mali, China, Russia, and the Philippines. Two Chinese nationals, Wu Yingjie and Zhang Hongbo, were targeted for alleged “human rights abuses” in the Tibetan Autonomous Region, where the Treasury claimed the government has carried out arbitrary detentions and other violations as part of an effort to “restrict religious freedoms.”

Coinciding with the sanctions, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns also issued a statement slamming Beijing for its “repressive” policies in the Xinjiang and Tibet regions, as well as Hong Kong, even suggesting the government had committed “crimes against humanity” against Muslim minorities. However, Wang rejected the criticism as “unwarranted,” instead asking Washington to reflect on its own past abuses and “fix its poor track record first.”

Burns’ statement “fully reveals the hegemonic, high-handed and bullying nature of the US and its political agenda of using human rights issues as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s stability, development and ethnic solidarity,” the spokesman continued, going on to say that the US has “turned a blind eye to its own human rights violations” both at home and abroad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022