0
Tuesday 13 December 2022 - 20:53

Lapid Says Netanyahu Is ’Weak, A Junior Partner in His Own Coalition’

Story Code : 1029999
Lapid Says Netanyahu Is ’Weak, A Junior Partner in His Own Coalition’
Taking to the podium ahead of the Likud vote on the appointment of a new temporary Knesset Speaker, Lapid spoke out sharply against the incoming government, and against Netanyahu's Likud party in particular.

"When you stood at the polling station and put in a ballot for a candidate, is this what you voted for?" Lapid asked, addressing the public in his fiery speech. "Is this what you wanted? This with your vote, the most radical government in ‘Israel’s’ history will be established?"

Turning his attention to Netanyahu, Lapid called him "weak, and terrified of his trial," and accused him of being "taken over by people younger than him, more extreme and determined than him."

"Smotrich and Deri control this government," Lapid went on to say. Netanyahu is a junior partner."
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022