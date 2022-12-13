Lapid Says Netanyahu Is ’Weak, A Junior Partner in His Own Coalition’

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s incoming coalition government will not be led by prime minister-delegate Benjamin Netanyahu but rather by ‘Religious Zionist’ Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich and Shas leader Aryeh Deri, said outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the Knesset [Zionist parliament] plenum on Tuesday morning.

Taking to the podium ahead of the Likud vote on the appointment of a new temporary Knesset Speaker, Lapid spoke out sharply against the incoming government, and against Netanyahu's Likud party in particular."When you stood at the polling station and put in a ballot for a candidate, is this what you voted for?" Lapid asked, addressing the public in his fiery speech. "Is this what you wanted? This with your vote, the most radical government in ‘Israel’s’ history will be established?"Turning his attention to Netanyahu, Lapid called him "weak, and terrified of his trial," and accused him of being "taken over by people younger than him, more extreme and determined than him.""Smotrich and Deri control this government," Lapid went on to say. Netanyahu is a junior partner."