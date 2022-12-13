0
Tuesday 13 December 2022 - 22:25

“Israel” Anxious, UN Investigating the Abuse of Palestinian Children

Story Code : 1030017
The UN investigation comes at a time as the “Israeli” entity has detained 815 children since the beginning of this year.

It should be noted that the definition of “child” is any person under the age of 18.

According to the “Israeli” channel, intensive preparations are in progress in the entity for the envoy's arrival. Video clips of IOF soldiers and evidence are being collected to justify “Israeli” activity last year.

These preparations are taking place against the backdrop of the fear that IOF actions in the occupied West Bank in the past year and the martyrdom of a large number of Palestinians, some of whom are young, may lead to severe criticism against the usurping entity in this report, in addition to a recommendation to include “Israel” to the “black list” which includes countries that the “Israeli” entity is not willing to share this with.

The UN envoy will meet with “Israeli” Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and senior officials in the “Israeli” army, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “Israeli” police.

It is noteworthy that Gamba is not expected to meet with the political official yet, due to the change of authority.
