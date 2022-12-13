0
Tuesday 13 December 2022

Respecting Iran’s Territorial Integrity Inviolable Principle

Speaking at the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation meeting on Tuesday, Mohammad Mokhber described the relations between the two countries as long-standing and historical.

Tehran-Beijing relations have a high status for the leaders of the two countries, he said.

Mokhber considered the meeting between the presidents of Iran and China in Samarkand as a turning point in the relations between the two countries, appreciating the Chinese president for supporting Iran's presence in organizations such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and BRICS group [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa].

Iran and China have the same positions in confronting unilateralism, he said, adding that good and constructive negotiations are going on between the two countries regarding various issues.

Referring to Iran's oil and gas reserves and the vast capacities of Iran in various sectors such as transit, Mokhber said Tehran is ready to expand its cooperation with Beijing in various sectors such as energy, transit, and joint production.

He also pointed to the opening of the Chinese Consulate General in Bandar Abbas, saying that the special economic zones of Qeshm, Chabahar, and Arvand can become areas for joint cooperation between Iranian and Chinese companies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mokhber considered preserving and respecting the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an important issue for Iranian officials and people, saying that it is necessary for all countries to observe this inviolable principle.

Hu Chunhua, for his part, pointed to China's will to develop comprehensive strategic relations with Iran, saying that China supports the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and its fight against foreign interference [in internal affairs].

Accordingly, the two sides should support each other decisively and strengthen their cooperation and coordination in fighting terrorism, the Chinese official said. 

Referring to the 25-year joint cooperation program of the two countries, he noted that Beijing is willing to strengthen its cooperation with Tehran so that the process of developing relations between the two countries continues.
