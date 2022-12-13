0
Tuesday 13 December 2022 - 22:46

China Sues US Over Chip Ban

Story Code : 1030021
China Sues US Over Chip Ban
According to the statement, Washington’s export control measures threaten the interests of Chinese companies.

“China filed a lawsuit within the WTO framework as a necessary way to address our concerns through legal means and to defend our legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Washington’s ban also undermines the stability of global industrial supply chains.

“The US has been… abusing export control measures, obstructing normal international trade in products such as chips, undermining the international economic and trade order… which is a typical trade protectionist practice.”

The US Department of Commerce passed a new set of export controls on semiconductors in early October. They were designed to prevent China from obtaining high-end US technology that could be used for military purposes. China repeatedly called the measures unfair and warned they may backfire on US companies.

Washington acknowledged the receipt of a “request for consultations” from Beijing within the WTO, which is the first step to resolve any trade dispute within the organization. However, it considers the export controls in question a matter of national security, and that “the WTO is not the appropriate forum to discuss issues related to national security,” Adam Hodge, spokesman for the Office of the US Trade Representative, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
Senior US Delegation to Visit China in Coming Days
11 December 2022
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against
Moscow: US to Spend $11 Billion on Cyber Attacks against 'Unwanted' Governments
10 December 2022
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
Trump: Jewish Leaders Lack Loyalty, Should be Ashamed
10 December 2022
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
Chinese President Voices Support for Palestinian People
10 December 2022