0
Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 09:24

Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky

Story Code : 1030086
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
IHRC urged Nigerians to disregard rumors that Sheikh Zakzaky is dead.

Some reports had it that the Shia leader died on Monday.

However, the international Islamic human rights organization maintained that the Nigerian cleric was alive.

In a tweet on Monday, IHRC wrote: “The Anniversary of the 2015 #ZariaMassacre is today. We will be posting more during this week.”

“Please disregard rumors circulating this morning that Sheikh Zakzaky has passed away,” it added.

Meanwhile, Shia in Nigeria and sympathizers on Monday marked the 7th anniversary of the Zaria massacre.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had attacked Sheikh Zakzaky’s residence in December 2015.

The Nigerian Army troops murdered some of the Sheikh’s supporters and destroyed his place of worship. The incident followed an alleged attack on the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat lost their six sons, three of whom were killed during the Zaria Massacre.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022