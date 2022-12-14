Islam Times - Iraqi news sources on Wednesday morning reported a terrorist explosion in the country's Tarmiyah region which left at least five killed and injured.

Al-Mayadeen announced in breaking news that the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb in the path of the Iraqi army patrol in the area of ​​Tarmiya located in the north of Baghdad.According to local sources, an Iraqi army officer was killed and four other soldiers were injured in this terrorist incident.No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.In recent months, Iraq's Tarmiyah region has witnessed numerous terrorist attacks and continuous security tensions.According to Iraqi security agencies, remaining ISIL terrorists have been able to infiltrate this area and carry out terrorist operations by abusing some tribal divisions.