Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 21:26

American Weapon Used by Ukraine Kills 44 Civilians in Luhansk

The use of the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) by Kiev killed 44 civilians and injured 98 others in Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

Additionally, over 900 civilian objects were damaged in the LPR in the strikes carried out by the US HIMARS systems delivered to Ukraine, the office added, Sputnik reported.
