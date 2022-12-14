US Cop Heartlessly Smiles after Violently Beating Black Army Veteran

Islam Times - Lawyers representing a homeless Black veteran are requesting a criminal probe into a savage assault on the guy by police during a traffic check.

Body-camera footage shows a group of Colorado Springs police officers pounding Dalvin Gadson in his head and face with their fists, leaving him drenched in blood, swollen and bruised, Atlanta Black Star reported.His attorneys say Gadson received multiple injuries, including black eyes and a ruptured eardrum, and the beating exacerbated his post-traumatic stress disorder.After the officers carried out the bloody arrest, they joked on camera about their efforts.“It’s difficult to listen to these officers laugh and joke about beating a veteran to a bloody mess and drawing their firearm on an unarmed man,” said one of the man’s attorneys, Harry Daniels, in a statement. “With officers this casual about the use of excessive and potentially deadly force, Dalvin Gadson is lucky to be alive.”“They beat him mercilessly and now he’s afraid to go outside and the VA can’t see him to treat his injuries and PTSD until January,” Daniels said.Gadson was stopped on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the downtown section of Colorado Springs by Officer Colby Hickman for an improperly displayed license tag.A GoFundMe profile set up days later by Gadson states he had been living in his car for three to four months after becoming homeless. As a way to make money to support himself, Gadson said he worked as a Doordash delivery person and other odd jobs. His goal was to make enough to rent out an apartment.Lawyers claim Gadson also had two black eyes, a busted lip, and one eye was swollen shut with blood in his cornea. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates. Gadson reportedly had no criminal record before this altercation.After being released from the hospital, the man spent two days in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and was given a bond of $20,000. His sister, also a U.S. Army veteran, had to pay the bond for him out of her savings.Court documents show the assault charges were dropped, and the DUI count was dismissed months later on Dec. 7. The judge said the officers presented “insufficient probable cause to require a blood test.”“The only probable cause of impairment was Respondent’s slow speech and the odor of marijuana. Respondent’s speech in the video before his detention was not significantly different than his speech during the hearing,” the court decision states. “After the detention, any slurring was likely due to the swelling from the Respondent’s facial injuries. As for the odor of marijuana, odor alone is insufficient without other evidence of impairment.”Gadson’s attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation and for action to be taken against the officers.