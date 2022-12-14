0
Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 21:32

Patriot Systems to Be Legitimate Targets If Supplied to Kiev: Kremlin Spokesman

Story Code : 1030170
Patriot Systems to Be Legitimate Targets If Supplied to Kiev: Kremlin Spokesman
"Certainly," he said, when asked whether the Kremlin shared the point of view expressed by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, that these systems would become legitimate targets, TASS reported.

"I would refrain from comment for now, though, because these are just media reports. Nowadays, media reports are an unreliable thing. Let us wait for some official information," Peskov added.

Earlier, CNN, citing unnamed representatives of the US authorities, said that Washington was finalizing plans for supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine. According to the network, they may be unveiled as early as this week. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on December 13 that he was unable to say anything about the supply of these missile defense systems to Ukraine.

At the end of November, Medvedev said on his Telegram channel that the Patriot systems, along with their personnel, would become Russia’s legitimate military targets, should they be delivered to Ukraine.

The Patriot complexes are the main element of the US army's missile defense. The first Patriots were provided for the US army in 1984 and, apparently, they will stay operational till 2040. The systems are in service with a number of NATO countries and US allies in the Middle East.

There are various configurations with ranges varying from 30 kilometers to 160 kilometers, as well as modifications specifically designed for intercepting ballistic missiles. Also, this system is capable of intercepting crewed aircraft.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022