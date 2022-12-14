0
Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 21:44

PM Slams US' Obstruction to Deployment of Serbian Forces in Kosovo

Story Code : 1030173
PM Slams US
"I see that my friend Gabe Escobar is yet another politician who is adamantly against valid Resolutions of the UN Security Council. He took over the role of the Security Council and with a unanimous vote of himself, MFA of Germany and Minister (Viola) von Cramon of Silence, also known as EP Rapporteur for Kosovo, annulled the UNSCR 1244," Brnabic tweeted, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the European Union has been modeling the current situation in Kosovo for years. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia supports ensuring the rights of Kosovo Serbs and the peaceful settlement of the issue through diplomatic means.

On Tuesday, Escobar visited Pristina, where he held a meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti. He told journalists that the US could not support the deployment of Serbian forces in Kosovo. The US State Department official and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak are expected to visit Belgrade on Wednesday.

On Sunday night, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a national security council and accused Pristina of violating the existing agreements after Kurti urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs.

Kurti also said that if the KFOR mission refused to step in, Kosovo's own security forces would carry out this operation themselves. Vucic, in turn, pledged to send a formal request to the KFOR command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo on December 15.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022