0
Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 21:50

China Accuses US of Economic Despotism towards Other States

Story Code : 1030175
"The US has repeatedly generalized the national security concept, abused export control measures, used discriminatory and unfair methods against foreign companies, as well as politicized and militarized technological issues," Wang Wenbin said.

"This is nothing but flat-out economic coercion and technological persecution," he stressed, TASS reported.

According to the diplomat, this stance by the US inflicts major damage to trade and economic exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and US companies, threatening the stability of global production chains.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US will slap sanctions on over 30 Chinese technology companies this week, including the country's largest microchip manufacturer YMTC.

In early October, the US restricted access to semiconductor chips produced under US technologies around the world to 28 Chinese technology companies.

The restrictions apply not only to shipments from US companies, but also to any firm in the world that uses US semiconductor technologies. Exporters must obtain a license from the US Department of Commerce to supply such products to Chinese companies.
