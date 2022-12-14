Report Indicates Abuse of Female Inmates in US Federal Prisons

Islam Times - A report exposing the sexual abuse of female inmates in federal prisons was released on Tuesday by the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The report uncovered that Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees sexually abused female prisoners in at least two-thirds of federal prisons that have held women over the past decade, Xinhua reported."The BOP has failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse, including by senior prison officials," it said.At the all-women's prison in the city of Dublin in California, the former warden and chaplain both sexually abused female prisoners, according to the report's findings."Sexual abuse of inmates is a gross abuse of human and Constitutional rights," US Senator Jon Ossoff, chairman of the subcommittee, said on Tuesday.Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, launched this investigation in April.Earlier this year, Ossoff led a Senate panel exposing corruption and misconduct at a federal penitentiary in Georgia. At the time, he said prison staff allowed massive amounts of contraband to flow into the facilities.Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday.Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female inmates since 2012, the bipartisan report from the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found. The Bureau of Prisons opened 5,415 cases alleging sexual abuse by federal employees from 2012 to 2022.The slow pace of accountability for inmate sexual abuse, combined with limited resources for internal investigators, puts inmates at continued risk, the report found. The Bureau of Prisons' Office of Internal Affairs has a case backlog of about 8,000, some of which have been pending for more than five years, ABC reports.