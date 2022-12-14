0
Wednesday 14 December 2022 - 23:24

Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head

Story Code : 1030193
Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head
“I haven’t seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought. And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.

The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet.

"This kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too," Pushilin said.

He further noted that the damage that Ukraine has caused to the DPR already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion).

"If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said.

"We are counting and recording everything, and after the victory we will figure it out," he said.

Pushilin's comments come as the Pentagon earlier indicated that there was no credible information that US weapons delivered to Ukraine had been diverted elsewhere through "illicit means."

To date, billions in weapons have been dispatched to Ukraine, with the International Conference on Civilian Resilience pledging some $1.1 billion in aid earlier Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
US Forces Carry Out Illegal Raid in Eastern Syria
12 December 2022
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
Authorities: Children injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
12 December 2022
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
Erdogan Hints He Will Run for Presidency for Last Time
11 December 2022
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians Celebrating Morocco World Cup Win in Al-Quds
11 December 2022