Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head

Islam Times - Foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank systems, are sold on the black market, in particular to Africa, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

“I haven’t seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought. And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet."This kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too," Pushilin said.He further noted that the damage that Ukraine has caused to the DPR already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion)."If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said.Pushilin's comments come as the Pentagon earlier indicated that there was no credible information that US weapons delivered to Ukraine had been diverted elsewhere through "illicit means."To date, billions in weapons have been dispatched to Ukraine, with the International Conference on Civilian Resilience pledging some $1.1 billion in aid earlier Tuesday.