Thursday 15 December 2022 - 08:11

Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’

As the enemy seeks to fortify its settlements, those concerned in the occupation entity are well aware that neither the ‘Israeli’ establishment nor its military will succeed in preventing the resistance forces from reaching the occupied territories. The fortification is no longer applicable given the missile power coming from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Additionally, the power of drones serves as a new threat to the ‘Israeli’ army.

In this context, Meir Elran wrote for the so-called ‘Institute for National Security Studies’ that the completion of the physical protection of 69 private settler units in Kfar Yuval was reported recently.

On the surface, this is good news for the settlers of Kfar Yuval, according to the author, however, it downplays the very troubling fact that ‘Israeli’ governments do not carry out many of their decisions and that the vital project of protecting the north falters with terrible slowness.

It is impossible to explain why the government does not fulfill its obligation to provide the settlers of the north with the protection they require in the face of the obvious threats from Hezbollah, Elran lamented. “It is also difficult to understand why the plan, which is carried out at a snail's pace, is not accompanied by a broad 'civilian' plan that will provide a defensive response to all the ‘residents’ of the north and ‘Israel’ in general who are within the firing range of the rockets that threaten them.”

It is not possible to bridge the puzzling gap between Hezbollah's buildup with offensive weapons and the lack of our basic ‘defensive’ response, he added. “This lapse emerges in the range of fields dealing with the protection against severe disturbances from nature, such as earthquakes, and from enemies.”
