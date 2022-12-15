US Resolution on Iran Removal from UN Women’s Group Lacks Legitimacy: Tehran

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the United States-led resolution that terminated Iran's membership in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women [CSW] as devoid of legitimacy, calling the move politically motivated and against the UN charter.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Wednesday after the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council [ECOSOC] adopted the US-drafted resolution to remove the Islamic Republic from the UN commission for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.Kanaani vehemently condemned "the US-led non-consensus resolution," saying it countered the UN charter and set a wrong precedence.The US-drafted solution was approved with 29 votes in favor, eight votes against and 16 abstentions.The spokesman described the US's "malicious" drive against the Islamic Republic as an attempt by Washington to "impose its unilateral political demands" on the world body.Kanaani also noted that, over the past decade, the commission had voted three times in favor of Iran's membership of the UN body, calling the Wednesday vote an instance of turning a blind eye to official electoral procedures at international organizations.He also pointed to the US's long-drawn-out and extensive efforts at destabilizing Iran, calling Washington "the great violator of the Iranian nation and women's rights."The US has not stopped short of taking any hostile measures against the Iranian people and their interests since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Kanaani asserted, asking "how come Washington now claims to support the Iranian women's rights?"The Iranian official further noted that it is ironic that the ‘Israeli’ regime is still a member of the UN commission due to the support of the United States and its allies, despite "Tel Aviv's dark history of organized crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation."Kanaani added that by painting Iran in a bad light, the US would not be able to cover up its decades-long widespread violations of the Iranian nation's rights, in particular those of women, through draconian sanctions against the Islamic Republic.The Islamic Republic has, over the 40 years that have followed the victory of its Revolution, been taking great strides in realizing women's progress, he said. "It is obvious that, from now on too, Iran's women will continue to tread down the path of advancement and improvement based on Iranian and Islamic values."Iran’s removal from the US commission came almost three months after 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, died while in police custody, an incident that triggered deadly riots in the country, aided and abetted by Western states.