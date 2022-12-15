0
Thursday 15 December 2022 - 09:32

Two Killed in Explosion at Siberia’s Largest Oil Refinery

Story Code : 1030253
Two Killed in Explosion at Siberia’s Largest Oil Refinery
Processing unit fumes may have caused the blast at the Rosneft oil giant-owned Angarsk Petrochemical Company, according to emergency officials, The Moscow Times reported.

The Irkutsk regional branch of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion took place after midnight Moscow time.

Seismologists said residents of the city of Irkutsk 45 kilometers to the southeast and other nearby towns felt aftershocks from the blast.

“Many mistook it for an earthquake,” regional Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The fire engulfed an area of 2,500 square meters by the time it was contained.

Kobzev said two plant employees were killed and five were injured.

The Angarsk Petrochemical Company, the largest facility of its kind in eastern Siberia with an annual capacity of 10.2 million tons, said it is continuing to deliver fuel despite the deadly blast.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said it put out the fire five hours after it broke out.

Local investigative authorities have opened a criminal case into safety violations.

The explosion comes less than a month after a smaller fire broke out at the refinery on Nov. 27, causing no injuries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes
13 December 2022
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
US Teacher Fired for Disrupting Students During Prayer, Saying ’You Are All Doing Magic’
13 December 2022
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
16-yo Jana Zakarneh Killed By ‘Israeli’ Forces During Jenin Raid
12 December 2022
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
War on Yemen Killed, Maimed More Than 11,000 Children
12 December 2022