Thursday 15 December 2022 - 10:08

Turkey Arrests 44 Spy Suspects Linked to Mossad

According to the investigators, the suspects provided Mossad with surveillance data on Palestinians and their NGOs based in Turkey.

The operation was launched earlier this week following an investigation of several consulting companies in Istanbul, which provided investigation services using their contacts with Mossad.

Among those detained are members of a private investigators' association and a university professor. The interrogated suspects reportedly confirmed that they were paid to give Mossad information that was used to launch online campaigns against Palestinian expats in Turkey.
