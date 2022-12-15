0
Thursday 15 December 2022 - 10:19

US Planning to Provide Ukraine With Equipment to Convert Rockets Into ’Smart Bombs’

Story Code : 1030270
According to the report, the delivery would include global positioning devices for precision that could be deployed onto a variety of arms and create what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition [JDAM].

It is yet unknown whether US President Joe Biden or senior US military officials have approved the delivery of the equipment, the report added.

The officials did not say whether the Ukrainian military would be using the equipment with air- or ground-based munitions or what weapons at Ukraine's disposal would be converted to high-precision "smart bombs."
