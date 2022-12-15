0
Thursday 15 December 2022 - 21:21

IAEA Chief Says to Make All-Out Effort to Stop North Korea's Nuclear Program

IAEA Chief Says to Make All-Out Effort to Stop North Korea
Grossi, who is on a visit to Seoul, was responding to a request from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the agency to join efforts to hold back what South Korea calls the North's nuclear provocations and achieve its denuclearization by strengthening monitoring activity and readiness for inspection, Reuters reported.

Grossi said that he shares the international community's concern about the North Korea nuclear issue, South Korea's presidential office said.

North Korea is believed to have completed preparations for the first nuclear test since 2017, according to officials from South Korea and the United States.

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. 
