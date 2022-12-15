PLO Slams Israeli Knesset Draft Resolutions to Fully Annex Most of West Bank

Islam Times - The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) rejected some draft resolutions of Israel's Knesset on Wednesday, calling them a political choice to fully annex the majority of West Bank lands.

The Israeli regime Knesset adopted numerous measures on preliminary reading on Tuesday that gave right-wing parties unprecedented powers in the West Bank, according to Israeli media, Xinhua reported."The projects amount to a complete cancellation of all signed agreements, and it is a flagrant violation of the international resolutions," said Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee and also a member of the central committee of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Party, in a press statement.The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement called on the international community to pressure the Israeli side to ensure that the policies that cross red lines and traditional rules "are not implemented."