Thursday 15 December 2022 - 21:32

PLO Slams Israeli Knesset Draft Resolutions to Fully Annex Most of West Bank

The Israeli regime Knesset adopted numerous measures on preliminary reading on Tuesday that gave right-wing parties unprecedented powers in the West Bank, according to Israeli media, Xinhua reported.

"The projects amount to a complete cancellation of all signed agreements, and it is a flagrant violation of the international resolutions," said Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee and also a member of the central committee of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Party, in a press statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement called on the international community to pressure the Israeli side to ensure that the policies that cross red lines and traditional rules "are not implemented."
