Islam Times - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that as of yet there is no decision on whether to proceed with repairs on the damaged parts of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Additionally, Peskov noted that there were also no decisions made with regard to starting gas supplies through the functioning parts of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Teletrader reported.The spokesman explained that Russia has not been notified by either Sweden or Denmark on the progression of the investigation of the explosions that took place in September.