Thursday 15 December 2022 - 21:35

Turkey Proposes Trilateral Meeting with Russia, Syria

Upon his arrival from Turkmenistan, Erdogan told reporters that he proposed Syria, Turkey, and Russia hold a trilateral meeting, adding that Putin "positively" viewed this idea.

"For this, first, our intelligence institutions, defense, and then our foreign ministers should get together," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president has not ruled out meeting with the Syrian president, emphasizing that "there are no offenses in politics."

Tensions have escalated between the two nations following Ankara's recent attacks on regions in northern Syria. 
