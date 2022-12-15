0
Thursday 15 December 2022 - 21:40

China Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite Yaogan-36

It successfully launched the Yaogan-36 remote sensing satellite into orbit using the Long March 2D carrier rocket on Thursday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

The launch took place at 2:25 a.m. local time on Thursday (18:25 GMT on Wednesday) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite entered the planned orbit successfully soon after the launch.

The Yaogan satellites are designed for scientific experiments, land research, and agricultural yield assessment, as well as for disaster prevention and mitigation.

The flight marked the 455th launch using Long March rocket series.
