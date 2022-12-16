North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System

Islam Times - North Korea announced that it has successfully tested a recently developed solid-fuel engine, stressing that the trial would pave the way to a “new strategic weapon system” after its military outlined plans to produce an upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM].

The test was carried out on Thursday morning at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the coastal region of Cholsan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported.“The Academy of Defense Science succeeded in the static firing test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine with a thrust of 140tf [ton-force], the first of its kind in the country,” the outlet said, adding that the “reliability and safety” of the new propulsion system were “scientifically confirmed.”North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was present for the test-firing, praised the military after the trial, saying he expects “another new type of strategic weapon to appear in the shortest period of time.”Kim cited the country’s latest five-year plan unveiled in January of 2021, when the ruling Workers’ Party announced plans to develop a new ICBM, smaller-yield tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic munitions, nuclear-powered submarines and reconnaissance satellites, among other tech. More recently, Kim declared that North Korea’s “ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force,” though said the country is already “a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the US imperialists.”Pyongyang has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year, including more than one ICBM launch, many in direct retaliation for joint US-South Korean wargames which the North regards as preparation for an attack.