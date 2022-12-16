0
Friday 16 December 2022 - 09:00

North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System

Story Code : 1030413
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
The test was carried out on Thursday morning at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the coastal region of Cholsan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported.  

“The Academy of Defense Science succeeded in the static firing test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine with a thrust of 140tf [ton-force], the first of its kind in the country,” the outlet said, adding that the “reliability and safety” of the new propulsion system were “scientifically confirmed.” 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was present for the test-firing, praised the military after the trial, saying he expects “another new type of strategic weapon to appear in the shortest period of time.” 

Kim cited the country’s latest five-year plan unveiled in January of 2021, when the ruling Workers’ Party announced plans to develop a new ICBM, smaller-yield tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic munitions, nuclear-powered submarines and reconnaissance satellites, among other tech. More recently, Kim declared that North Korea’s “ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force,” though said the country is already “a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the US imperialists.” 

Pyongyang has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year, including more than one ICBM launch, many in direct retaliation for joint US-South Korean wargames which the North regards as preparation for an attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022