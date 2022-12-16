0
Friday 16 December 2022 - 10:00

Irish UNIFIL Soldier Killed in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Not Part of the Incident

Story Code : 1030423
Irish UNIFIL Soldier Killed in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Not Part of the Incident
In remarks to Reuters, Safa said Hezbollah offered its condolences “after the unintentional incident that took place between the residents of al-Aqbieh and individuals from the Irish unit,” and urged the party not be “inserted” into the incident.

According to the statement issued by UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, an Irish soldier was killed and three others were injured in an accident in al-Aqbieh near Sarafand, outside the UNIFIL’s area of operation in South Lebanon.

Tenenti confirmed his sympathy with “the local civilians who may have been injured or frightened in the incident.” He went on to say that “details are sparse and conflicting,” adding, “We are coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces [Lebanese Army], and have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

Tenenti offered his deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who died and hoped for a full and fast recovery for those injured.

According to Al-Ahed News correspondent, after “the UNIFIL forces took a path other than its usual one, the residents of the region objected, and this developed into a clash and shooting by UNIFIL forces.” He added, “After the clash, the UNIFIL vehicle had an accident [it overturned].”

The Lebanese Army cordoned off the area where the incident occurred, where the UNIFIL vehicle is still in place.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022