0
Friday 16 December 2022 - 20:39

US Officials Belittle ’Israeli’ Peers Preparedness in Joint Cyber Drill

Story Code : 1030522
The deterioration of the ‘Israeli’ cyber security conditions forced the Zionist officials to hold a 4-day joint cyber exercise with the United States.

The exercise, designed to practice scenarios for countering the intelligence and operational systems of Iran in the cybersphere, has ended without any definite achievement.

Contrary to previous reports from the Zionist media outlets, the US cyber security officials took a very low-profile role in the exercise which took place at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Being given warnings about the risks of participation in the exercise, the US authorities decided to prevent the presence of their ranking and high-profile figures in the drill after the revelation of the Zionist regime’s high degree of cyber vulnerability, including the consecutive cyberattacks against the occupation regime during the past three years and its failure to fix the defects.

Sources have reported that the American officers taking part in the exercise have complained about their ‘Israeli’ peers’ low level of preparedness.

The US has refused to involve its prominent forces in the joint drill in the wake of continuous explosions targeting the occupation regime’s vital infrastructures, suspicious disruptions to the Zionist entity’s industrial sector, the fires damaging cars and settler units even in the daytime, as well as the massive and long power outages across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The Zionist regime’s military forces said last week that the joint drill with the US had included training for “several real-world scenarios… with an emphasis on the Middle East.”
