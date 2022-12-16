0
Friday 16 December 2022 - 20:41

Officially Normalizing? The Saudi Al Arabiya TV Hosts Netanyahu!

Story Code : 1030524
It doesn’t appear to be embarrassing for Saudi TVs to host ‘Israeli’ figures despite the series of lies voiced by the Riyadh regime officials who always claim that ties with the occupation entity have not been legalized. Meanwhile, dozens of Zionists have visited the kingdom, with several meetings held between ‘Israelis’ and Saudis on several occasions.

During his interview, Netanyahu said “We can have a new ‘peace’ initiative,” which he claimed “would form a quantum leap for the resolution of both the Arab- and Palestinian-‘Israeli’ conflict.” His remarks referred to “what could be a truly remarkable 'historic peace' with Saudi Arabia.”

“‘Peace’ with Saudi Arabia will change our region in unimaginable ways,” Netanyahu claimed, noting that “It’s up to the leadership of Saudi Arabia if they want to partake in this effort, and I hope they would.”

i24NEWS recently revealed that the Saudi kingdom was looking to normalize relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, citing multiple meetings where Saudi and American officials, as well as ‘Israeli’ community leaders, discussed the potential of such.
