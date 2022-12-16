0
Friday 16 December 2022 - 20:57

Japan Approves Biggest Military Buildup since WWII

Story Code : 1030531
Japan Approves Biggest Military Buildup since WWII
The plans, announced by the government on Friday, reflect growing alarm over North Korea's improvement of its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

But the changes have also triggered criticism that Japan is abandoning more than seven decades of pacifism under its postwar constitution.

Japan aims to double defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years, in a departure from its postwar commitment to keep spending at 1% of GDP.

The increase would bring it into line with Nato countries and make it the world’s third-biggest spender on defense after the US and China.

Under the changes outlined in three documents, Japan will also acquire new weapons that can strike enemy targets 1,000km away with land or sea-launched missiles, a move some believe violates its war-renouncing constitution.

Article 9 of the constitution, drawn up by US occupation forces after the second world war, renounces war and forbids Japan from using force to settle international disputes. Its military, known as the self-defense forces, is limited to a strictly defensive role. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
Raisi: Enemies to Be Defeated by Iranian People’s Resistance
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
‘Israeli’ Regime, Normalizing Countries Working on Joint ‘Cyber Dome’
16 December 2022
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
More Than 12,000 Documents on JFK Assassination Released
16 December 2022
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System
16 December 2022
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
Greek Police Raid Offices of “Israeli” Spyware Seller
15 December 2022
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
US Playing ’Dangerous Game’ In Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
15 December 2022
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
Hezbollah Buildup Continues, Protection of the ‘Israeli’ Northern Communities Lags - ‘INSS’
15 December 2022
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Hamas Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Calls on All Resistance Forces to Uproot the ‘Israeli’ Occupation
15 December 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Ayatollah Khamenei Commiserates Martyrdom of Sheikh Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
14 December 2022
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Human Rights Commission Breaks Silence on Reported Death of Nigeria’s Sheikh Zakzaky
14 December 2022
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
Spokesman Slams UN for Inaction on Human Tragedy in Yemen
14 December 2022
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
Ron DeSantis Leads Donald Trump by 23 Points in Republican Poll
14 December 2022
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
Palestinians Will Never Allow the Malicious ‘Israeli’ Schemes for Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa: Hamas
13 December 2022