Saturday 17 December 2022 - 07:30

Hamas Urges Mass Mobilization to Protect Al-Aqsa Mosque Against ‘Israeli’ Settlers’ Raids

Muhammad Hamadeh, the movement's spokesman in al-Quds, said in a statement on Friday that the occupying Tel Aviv regime is hell-bent on Judaizing al-Quds and changing the status quo of al-Aqsa Mosque, urging young Palestinians to thwart the ‘Israeli’ plots.
 
“The Palestinian nation and resistance fighters will continue defending their lands and holy sites until there would be no place for invaders,” Hamadeh stressed. 
 
The Hamas official further held ‘Israel’ responsible for the repercussions of its desecration and Judaization plans in the occupied al-Quds and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
 
Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers reached the holy site and performed Friday prayer in its courtyards amid strict measures imposed by ‘Israeli’ occupation military forces.
 
Local sources reported that more than 70,000 worshipers performed the prayer, even with restrictions in place at the gates and entrances of the Old City of al-Quds.
 
In recent weeks, the Zionist settlers, escorted by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, have broken into the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The settlers frequently enter the compound in groups and perform rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of ‘Israeli’ forces.
 
Under the current status quo, only Muslims are allowed to worship within the compound while non-Muslims may visit the site, but are not allowed to pray there.
 
In May 2021, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, during which at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were martyred at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.
