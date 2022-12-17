‘Israeli’ Regime Poses Serious Threat to Regional Security: Amir Abdollahian

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned about the "serious threat" posed to the Middle East region by the "occupying and criminal" ‘Israeli’ regime.

"Tel Aviv [poses] serious threat to our common region's security," he added.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in the Middle East and the wider West Asia region.

Tel Aviv, however, neither admits nor denies owning the weapons under a policy of deliberate "nuclear ambiguity." It has also defied international calls for it to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty of nuclear weapons [NPT], something that further corroborates its running of an offensive nuclear weapons program.

Earlier in the month, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution urging the regime to give up its nuclear weapons and join the NPT.

The resolution urged ‘Israel’ "not to develop, produce, test or acquire others nuclear weapons" and to "renounce possession of nuclear weapons." It also called on the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime to place all its nuclear facilities under the comprehensive Safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Amir Abdollahian concluded his tweet by asserting, "Beyond any doubt, the future belongs to Palestine's original people."

The Islamic Republic has, since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution, invariably supported the Palestinian cause of liberation from ‘Israeli’ occupation and aggression.

In line with the support, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has proposed that the fate of Palestine be determined through a referendum involving all of its original inhabitants, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians.

Iran has presented the initiative to the United Nations, which has been registered at the world body.

"The bogus and illegitimate regime of the occupying and criminal ‘Israel’ owns hundreds of nuclear warheads," the top diplomat tweeted on Friday.