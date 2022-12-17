0
Saturday 17 December 2022 - 07:44

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Seven Palestinians, Including Children from Jenin

Story Code : 1030581
“The ‘Israeli’ force detained Raad Amin Diab, Qasim Abu Eid, Hadi Dhafer Abu Salem, Youssef Abu Salama, Zaid Mahmoud Barakat, Sultan Jalghoum, and Omar Khaddour while they were on the city lands, taking them to unknown destination,” Wafa news agency quoted the security forces as saying.
 
On Friday morning, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also kidnapped three Palestinians, north of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.
 
The Zionist occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Ummar, raided the homes of Palestinians, searched them from where its soldiers kidnapped three of them, also according to WAFA news agency.
