Saturday 17 December 2022 - 08:11

CIA Concerned over Iran-Russia Growing Coopeartion

Story Code : 1030588
The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said that Washington is concerned over the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran becoming a full defense partnership.
“Well, quite worried. I mean, you know, historically, there's a lot of mistrust between Russians and Iranians, but they need each other right now. And what's beginning to emerge is at least the beginnings of a full-fledged defense partnership between Russia and Iran”, William Burns said in an interview with the American PBS TV channel on Friday. 

The CIA director further claimed that the defense partnership between Iran and Russia has affected the battlefield in Ukraine.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

"And I think it can have an even more dangerous impact on the Middle East as well if it continues. So, it's something that we take very, very seriously," continued Burns. 
