Saturday 17 December 2022 - 11:35

US Diplomats Thrown Out of Cultural Exhibition in Baghdad

Story Code : 1030616
US Diplomats Thrown Out of Cultural Exhibition in Baghdad
The top resistance figures were assassinated in a drone strike near Baghdad airport almost three years ago.

Shouting 'America is the Great Satan', the guests of the cultural and artistic camp expelled the US diplomats from the area where the exhibition was taking place.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), stated that "the exhibition is being held on the occasion of the third anniversary of the martyrdom of the victory leaders and their comrades, in the presence of political and security figures and leaders of the Popular Mobilization," Iraqi News Agency reported.

According to the PMU's Deputy Chief of Staff, Yasser Hussein al-Issawi, the exhibition includes 20 pavilions of various works of art, a photo exhibition to embody the heroic stances of the popular mobilization forces against terrorism, a painting exhibition, a pavilion for cultural seminars, and a Quranic forum.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that required the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

On January 8, 2020, the IRGC targeted the US-run Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar with a wave of missile attacks in retaliation for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

According to the Pentagon, more than 100 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. 
